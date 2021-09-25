CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalonia's Puigdemont to attend October extradition hearing

By ANDREA ROSA and NICOLE WINFIELD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
APTOPIX Italy Spain Puigdemont Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, left, gives thumbs up as he walks with the Speaker of the Catalan Parliament Laura Borras in Alghero, Sardinia, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Puigdemont took a leisurely walk in the Sardinian city, waving to supporters, a day after a judge freed him from jail pending a hearing on his extradition to Spain, where the political firebrand is wanted for sedition. (AP Photo/Francesca Salaris) (Francesca Salaris)

ALGHERO, Sardinia — (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont vowed Saturday to keep travelling throughout Europe to campaign for the region's independence from Spain but confirmed he would appear at an Oct. 4 hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Spain to face sedition charges.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Union's parliament who previously served as president of Spain's restive Catalonia region, struck a defiant tone during a press conference 48 hours after he was arrested upon his arrival in Sardinia to attend a Catalan cultural festival and then freed.

The Sardinian judge who released him imposed no travel restrictions pending the Oct. 4 extradition hearing, suggesting Puigdemont had a green light to leave Italy and close the case. But Piugdemont said Saturday he would attend the hearing, “answer all the questions the judge will ask me," and assumed he would walk free.

“My plan is once the Italian justice says OK, your duty is finished, I will return to my home in Belgium," he said.

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

Members of his entourage called his high-profile arrest and speedy release a political “boomerang" for Spain, which earlier this month restarted talks with the regional leadership of Catalonia aimed at resolving the political crisis that has persisted since the referendum.

Puigdemont vowed to keep travelling throughout Europe to press his cause and said the previous two days had proved that he enjoyed the support of European judicial institutions.

“All that has happened in the last hours prove all of our arguments, all of our reasons in our fight for freedom, for democracy to defend the right of self determination, and the right to free speech, free movement, the right to be engaged in politics," he said.

“The only crime we committed was organizing a referendum," he added.

At the heart of the immediate legal matter is whether the warrant issued by Spain seeking Puigdemont’s arrest is valid. Gonzalo Boye, his lawyer, has insisted the European warrant issued in 2019 that provided the basis for Italian authorities to detain him had been suspended.

The Spanish Supreme Court judge handling the case, Pablo Llarena, sent a letter to the European Union’s Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation stating that the arrest warrant was “in force."

It’s not the first time Spanish courts have tried to detain Puigdemont abroad. After a Belgian court declined to send him back in 2017, the following year he was arrested in Germany but a court there also refused to extradite him.

Nine other Catalan separatists received prison sentences for their role in the 2017 referendum ranging from nine to 13 years. They were pardoned in July, but Puigdemont, who fled, was not.

Although Puigdemont holds a seat in the European Parliament, that legislature stripped him of parliamentary immunity. Puigdemont noted he was due in Strasbourg on Oct. 4 for a Parliament session, but said he would follow it remotely from his laptop in Sardinia if he had to.

Winfield contributed from Rome.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont pledges return to Sardinia for hearing

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to come back to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain's request for his extradition. The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political saga that began in October 2017 when a referendum was staged by Catalonia's separatist regional government despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence. Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking a day after he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing. "I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member," the EU lawmaker told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival.
POLITICS
Reuters

Catalan separatist leader to attend hearing in Italy on Oct. 4

MILAN (Reuters) - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he would be in Sardinia on Oct. 4 to attend a court hearing on his European arrest warrant after being kept in police custody in Italy for less then 24 hours. A court in Sardinia released Puigdemont on Friday,...
EUROPE
washingtonnewsday.com

The Most Important Dates In Catalonia’s Separatist Crisis

The Most Important Dates In Catalonia’s Separatist Crisis. Former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been arrested in Italy, four years after Catalonia’s government staged a failed independence campaign. He could face extradition to Spain, where he is wanted on sedition charges. The major dates of the separatist dispute in Spain’s...
SOCIETY
Metro International

Catalan regional chief calls for Puigdemont’s immediate release

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Catalonia’s regional chief Pere Aragones called for the immediate release of his predecessor Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police on Thursday evening, and asked the Spanish government to withdraw the arrest warrant against him. Aragones told reporters on Friday he would travel to Sardinia, where...
POLITICS
Reuters

Key dates in Catalonia's independence bid and subsequent events

(Reuters) - The Spanish government demanded Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont be extradited to face sedition charges in Spain on Friday after he was detained by Italian police in Sardinia. Below is a timeline of key events since separatist leaders held an independence referendum in Catalonia that had been banned...
POLITICS
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened. After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed. Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algeria on Saturday rejected "inadmissible interference" in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by the French and Algerian media. The statement from the Algerian presidency said: "Following remarks that have not been denied, which several French sources have attributed by name to (Macron), Algeria expresses its categorical rejection of the inadmissible interference in its internal affairs."
POLITICS
AFP

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer. "Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people". "This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.
WORLD
The Independent

NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.Kosovo Force troops from the United States Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government's decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. Kosovar special police forces also pulled back from the border, where they were deployed two weeks ago to remove the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Albania angrily denies deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process Channel migrants

Albania’s foreign minister has furiously denied reports that migrants arriving the UK on small boats will be flown 1,500 miles to Albania to have their asylum claims processed, labelling the plans “fake news”.Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion that her country would participate in such a scheme was “embarrassing” after a report in The Sun claimed that the Home Office was in talks with Albanian officials over building a new offshore processing centre.A government source told the newspaper that negotiations between the UK and Albania over building a new centre in the Balkans were at a “technical stage”. The policy...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Georgia holds vote after ex-president Saakashvili's arrest

Georgians were voting Saturday in closely watched municipal elections, a day after ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili returned from exile and was arrested. The detention of Georgia's foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in the elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party. Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) and the country's president in 2003-2014, on Friday said he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms. The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and had denounced his sentence to six years in jail as politically motivated.
GEORGIA STATE
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
AFP

Protesters in Brazil demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets around the country Saturday, once again calling for the ouster of unpopular President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues. Large crowds gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and dozens of other towns and cities as part of the "Bolsonaro Out National Campaign," which is backed by a dozen left-wing political parties and labor groups. Among other issues, the right-wing president has come under stinging criticism for his handling of the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 600,000 lives here. Hundreds of people marched through the central Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Candelaria, shouting "Bolsonaro out!" which was also emblazoned on several large banners.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'

Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the old, squalid facility on the island, and said his government’s policy on migration has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.Speaking in the remnants of the old camp on the edge of the island’s main town of Vathy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would continue to press European Union countries to come up with a common migration policy that would share responsibility for migrants among the member states.“We will continue to work in order to persuade those European countries...
WORLD
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
