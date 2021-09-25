Jibs Fish Shack is Jammin’ at Hudson Yards

That summer feel may be winding down, but Jibs is heating up. The fish shack with stunning waterfront views and hopping bar is the newest edition to Hudson Yards. The space is decorated to the hilt with seafarer items from buoys to life preservers, as well as lots of string lights to give the space a festive feel.The open air space complete with picnic tables and booths looking onto the Hudson can also be used year round thanks to a retractable roof and large, see-through side panels.