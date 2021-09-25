CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Jibs Fish Shack is Jammin’ at Hudson Yards

cititour.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat summer feel may be winding down, but Jibs is heating up. The fish shack with stunning waterfront views and hopping bar is the newest edition to Hudson Yards. The space is decorated to the hilt with seafarer items from buoys to life preservers, as well as lots of string lights to give the space a festive feel.The open air space complete with picnic tables and booths looking onto the Hudson can also be used year round thanks to a retractable roof and large, see-through side panels.

cititour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Yards#Fish#Crab Cakes#Food Drink#Jibs Fish Shack#Cititour Com
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy