Leah Williamson will once again captain England on Tuesday night in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.Manchester City’s Steph Houghton usually has the skipper duties but the defender was forced to withdraw from the Lionesses squad with an ankle problem. Arsenal’s Williamson was captain for England’s 8-0 thrashing of North Macedonia on Friday night.While Williamson has done a good job in the role, manager Sarina Wiegman has shared her sympathy with Houghton.Wiegman said: “She got injured, which was very disappointing for her but also for the team. She’s had a pretty tough time in the spring when she was injured...

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO