Call of Duty: Warzone has been one of the more active games in terms of updates over the past year-plus and while there have been plenty of hits, there have also been a ton of misses which now include the Call of Duty: Warzone Numbers Event. Most of the updates tend to change the map, add in a new wrinkle to the gameplay or add in new missions to the map and usually, the fanbase is plenty satisfied. That is far from the case this time though as the Call of Duty: Warzone Number Event has been woefully underwhelming thus far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO