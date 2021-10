Let’s talk about punting statistics, shall we? Or you can just scroll down to the bold to see how Adam Korsak did. I use ESPN, and their box score statistics, to generate the numbers I use here. ESPN uses gross punts for their averages. The problem with that is that it doesn’t account for return yardage or touchbacks, both of which are highly indicative of the quality of the punter. Of course, the counter is that they’re also reliant on the quality of the punt coverage team. The long this week came from Michigan State Spartans punter Bryce Baringer, who had a very polarizing week. Of his five punts, three were downed inside the 20 (including one at the 1), and the other two were touchbacks. This includes his long of 65 yards. His average was a league-leading 54.6 yards/punt, but take away the two touchbacks, and it’s a much more mundane 46.6 yards.

