Hall Named Commended Student in National Merit Scholarship
Kate E. Hall has been recognized for her academic excellence. Sweetwater Interim Principal Kenneth Border has announced that Hall has been named as a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to this scholastically talented student.www.sweetwaterreporter.com
