The Rock Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly stole a cell phone at a truck stop. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the man is thought to have stolen the phone on Sept. 22 at around 11:30 p.m. near the gaming machines at the Flying J Travel Center at 650 Stagecoach Drive in Rock Springs.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO