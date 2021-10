Though, today, digital 3D has a significantly subdued presence in the cinema landscape, there was a period in the late 2000s and early 2010s where it seemed like digital 3D was everywhere. Nearly every major movie that was aiming to make some kind of splash at the box office was given a digital 3D presentation, especially once Avatar became a box office phenomenon largely based on its revolutionary use of digital 3D. Given this success, it was no surpise to see that, for a period of time, most superhero movies and animated family films were released in 3D.

