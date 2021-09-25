The Best Hotels to Book Near Hawaiian Falls the Colony, Texas

Don your grass skirt, and sashay on down to one of these hip hotels, bookable with Culture Trip, within a surfboard’s reach of this tiki-themed waterpark in Texas. What’s your Shaka meter status? Find out with a trip to Hawaiian Falls the Colony. Not far from Dallas, this sweet splash center beats the Texas heat in an instant. Hang loose at the Kona Kooler lazy river, or take the Pineapple Plunge if you dare. Whichever you choose, the best hotels near Hawaiian Falls the Colony will be ready to dry you off with plush towels and cozy robes.