CenterPoint Energy Plans $1.2B Infrastructure Improvements
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE: CNP) Indiana-based natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana North, has filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to continue its natural gas infrastructure improvements during the next five years to comply with federal pipeline safety rules and to ensure the company’s 625,000 natural gas customers in north central, central and southeastern Indiana continue to receive safe, reliable gas service for decades to come.buildingindiana.com
