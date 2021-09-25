CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Fernandes misses last-gasp penalty as Villa stun Man United

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Bruno Fernandes blazed a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar as Aston Villa earned a shock 1-0 victory at a below-par Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Kortney Hause’s 88th-minute header put Villa on course for their first league win over United since 2009, but the...

