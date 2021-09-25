CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
In a heavyweight bout on the main card, Curtis Blaydes faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC 266: Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, the prelims start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ and the main card at 10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View.

Blaydes saw his four-bout win streak come crashing down in a second-round KO/TKO loss Feb. 20 to Derrick Lewis in the main event of a fight night card. Win or lose, stoppages are usually sure to follow Blaydes. Three of his last four fights have ended inside the distance, and five of the past seven have finished via KO/TKO (3-2).

Rozenstruik has alternated wins and losses in each of his last four fights, although losses to Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are nothing to hang one’s head about. He dropped Augusto Sakai in a first-round KO/TKO in the main event June 5, bouncing back from his uneventful unanimous-decision loss to Gane in another main event fight Feb. 27.

UFC 266 Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik: Odds and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:15 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Blaydes -340 (bet $340 to win $100) | Rozenstruik +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Over/Under: 1.5 rounds (Over -190 | Under +135)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +135 | No -190)

UFC 266 Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Blaydes (14-3-0) | Rozenstruik (12-2-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

A win by Blaydes (-340) straight up on the 2-way line is just too expensive, as you can’t risk nearly three and a half times your potential return. There is just no value there.

Instead, I am feeling BLAYDES BY TKO/KO (+110) on the method of victory instead. He has never had a submission win or loss, so no sense in looking in that direction.

Over/Under (O/U)

NO (-190): WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? is the play, since I like Blaydes for the knockout win. In addition, I like UNDER 1.5 ROUNDS (+135) at plus-money.

Rozenstruik was knocked out in just 20 seconds at UFC 249, and in his six KO/TKO wins at the UFC level, he has won three times in Round 1. Regardless of which way this goes, it is going to be quick.

USA Today

Alistair Overeem expects 'physical specimen' Curtis Blaydes to rebound at UFC 266

Alistair Overeem expects a solid showing from Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266. Looking to rebound from his knockout loss to Derrick Lewis, Blaydes (14-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) meets kickboxing specialist Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on Saturday and has been preparing with the best-suited training partner possible. Blaydes has...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266 results: Blaydes outwrestles Rozenstruik, Andrade earns standing TKO on Calvillo

The UFC 266 PPV main card has started, and the first-two bouts included a standing TKO in the women’s flyweight division, and then a grinding decision in the heavyweight division. The UFC’s #4 ranked big man, Curtis Blaydes, just relied on his wrestling to take all-three scorecards against the #6 ranked, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Curtis has now won five of his last six outings, and his quest for UFC gold continues.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 predictions, odds, best bets: Dan Hooker, Curtis Blaydes among top choices to consider

One of the biggest MMA PPV events of the year is nearly here. UFC 266 is just a day away with a trio of intriguing bouts topping the marquee including two title fights. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Brian Ortega. Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to extend her run atop the division against top contender Lauren Murphy.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 predictions -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Fight card, odds, prelims, expert picks

It's time once again for a major UFC PPV event. After going nearly six weeks in between PPVs, the promotion is back in a big way with two title fights atop the UFC 266 fight card in Las Vegas. Capping off International Fight Week, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to extend his winning streak to 20 when he takes on top contender Brian Ortega in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena. Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is back to take on Lauren Murphy in the co-main event.
UFC
Ciryl Gane
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Curtis Blaydes
Augusto Sakai
fox40jackson.com

Curtis Blaydes battles through nasty facial cut to win UFC 266 fight

Curtis Blaydes battled through a nasty cut underneath his right eye to defeat Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision in their heavyweight fight on Saturday night at UFC 266. Blaydes received the same score on each of the judges’ scorecards, 30-27. It was “Razor’s” 15th victory over his professional MMA career...
UFC
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
midlothianmirror.com

UFC 266: Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo odds, picks and prediction

In a women's flyweight bout on the main card, Jessica Andrade faces Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC 266: Andrade vs. Calvillo odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the early prelims...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

One of the most anticipated title fights of 2021 takes place on Saturday as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces top-ranked contender Brian Ortega in the main event of the UFC 266 fight card. Their showdown tops a jam-packed main UFC fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This matchup has been in the works for more than a year, but pandemic-related obstacles and injuries have forced its postponement on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, the combatants still built a budding rivalry earlier this year as they faced off as opposing coaches on the UFC recruiting program "The Ultimate Fighter."
UFC
jacksonnewspapers.com

UFC 266: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy odds, picks and prediction

In a women's flyweight title bout on the main card, Valentina Shevchenko faces Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC 266: Shevchenko vs. Murphy odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the early...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor: UFC star awarded key to city of Miami two years after arrest

Conor McGregor has been handed the key to Miami - two years after he was arrested and charged in the city for alleged strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief. The UFC fighter was awarded the ceremonial honour by Miami mayor Francis Suarez on Wednesday. The Irishman was arrested in March 2019 after being accused of stealing and smashing a fan’s phone outside of a hotel in Miami Beach. The charges were later dropped after the former two-weight UFC champion settled a civil lawsuit with the alleged victim out of court. McGregor, who has not fought since he broke his leg in...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

