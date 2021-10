In the world of cryptocurrency, GameFi and NFTs have continued to take the world by storm. It is no doubt that nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have come a long way since their humble beginnings when they entered the limelight with the launch of CryptoPunks, the first "digital art marketplace" in the world. At the time, NFTs meant very little beyond the community of blockchain enthusiasts. Now, it is estimated that upwards of 80,000 NFTs were traded in a given week in 2020.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO