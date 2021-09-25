CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

J.P. Morgan downgraded Chevron stock. Should I sell it?

invezz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevron will invest more than $10 billion in lower-carbon energy businesses. J.P. Morgan downgraded CVX shares recently and assigned a neutral rating. Shares of this company can be a good choice for long-term investors. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares have advanced more than 5% in the last five days and...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why This Under-$8 Oil Stock Jumped 20.5% This Week

Centennial Resource generated record cash flows last quarter. With oil prices soaring since then, the market sees strong prospects ahead for the oil producer. It was a pretty big week for oil and gas stocks, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) turning out to be one of the top performers in the upstream oil industry. Centennial Resource shares closed Friday up 4.8%, and that drove the stock's weekly gains to a solid 20.5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Kinder Morgan made a tough dividend choice in 2016, but has turned things around since then. While ESG-focused investors might not find it of interest, it is positioning itself well for the future. Add in a fat dividend yield, and for the right investor Kinder Morgan could be an interesting...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. P. Morgan
Entrepreneur

3 Downgraded Stocks That Are Worth a Second Look

There are not many things that are more disheartening to an investor than seeing the value of a particular holding move down sharply. And it can be even more concerning when downward price action coincides with a downgrade from the analyst community. However, just as an analyst upgrade is not...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Dollar Tree stock a buy as shares rally 16% on additional buyback?

Dollar Tree shares spiked more than 16% on Wednesday as consumer spending continued to improve. The company approved an increase in its share repurchase authorisation of $1.05 billion. The buyback program now has an outlay of $2.5 billion including the previously approved $1.45 billion. On Wednesday, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron Corporation#Cvx#Y Y#Eps#Invezz#Iea
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
oklahoman.com

King: Should I keep investing at stock market highs?

We’ve seen incredible wealth created over the past 18 months, so what is causing investors to get nervous? Why are so many Oklahomans asking each other, “Are stock prices too high?” It appears the new highs themselves are causing the concern. The S&P 500 index has compounded at over 16%...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MarketWatch

Roku stock dips after Wells Fargo downgrade

Shares of Roku Inc. are down 2.5% in premarket trading Friday after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight. He also lowered his price target to $350 from $488. While Cahall still thinks that Roku has a "long runway" to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU), he said that this opportunity is now better understood by investors and thus reflected in many estimates. He noted that Roku's ARPU beat for the second quarter "slowed a lot" relative to the first quarter. In addition, he worries that the competitive landscape from players like Amazon.com Inc. , Alphabet Inc. , and Comcast Corp. is picking up, and Roku came up short with its active account net additions in the most recent quarter. This could suggest that Roku's "valuation is more constrained, especially if net adds aren't accelerating," Cahall wrote. His downgrade comes a day after a Guggenheim analyst upgraded the stock, citing the company's international potential. Roku shares have lost 21% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Should You Buy Cleveland-Cliffs Stock After Monday's Sell-Off?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) fell more than 10% Monday amid a broader market sell-off sparked by increasing China concerns and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal thinks the recent decline in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs is irrational. "Absolutely nothing has changed in my outlook," Lebenthal...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Brookfield Renewable is poised to benefit from a massive increase in demand for renewable energy. Devon Energy offers the best dividend yield in the S&P 500 index. Pfizer has a great dividend plus a cash cow with its COVID-19 vaccine. Different investors have different priorities and objectives. If you're in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

Dividend stocks have historically crushed non-dividend payers over the long term. This very high-yield trio offers a long history of rock-solid dividend income. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates have paved the way for fast-growing companies to borrow at cheap rates in order to hire, innovate, and acquire other businesses.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy Zoom or Five9 shares as the proposed merger collapses?

Zoom’s and Five9’s merger plans collapsed Thursday evening amid ZM’s declining price. The video communications shares surged more than 3% Friday, while Five9’s gained more than 5%. Both stocks are steeply valued but Five9’s growth prospects are more exciting. On Friday, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares spiked more than...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy