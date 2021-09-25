CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A nice night ahead

By Connor Thompson
NewsChannel 36
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we saw some rain in the past few days, high pressure has returned, and that will allow for some nice sunshine during the early portion of the day Saturday. It will start off foggy, but then sunshine will break through for the afternoon. However, a weak cold front makes it way through during the overnight, meaning clouds will increase as we head into the evening hours. The good news we will remain dry throughout the day, so any plans outside, you are good to go! Enjoy the day.

