Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

When the Sopranos return with The Many Saints of Newark this week, viewers will be introduced to a slew of new characters making some very formidable impressions on the world of young Anthony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini — the real-life son of the late, great James Gandolfini. Among new characters entering his world are Giuseppina Bruno, played by newcomer Michela De Rossi; and Aldo "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti, the grandfather of Sopranos character Christopher Moltisanti, played by the living legend Ray Liotta. But as the veteran actor, best known for his work in mafia movies, including Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, will be playing a novel role built from the ground up, his performance will be a relatively "multilayered" one, to say the least.

