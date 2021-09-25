After dry summer, ag producers likely need extra feed for winter

In June, some areas of Yellowstone National Park received less than one quarter the amount of precipitation compared to the 30-year average. The lack of rain in June and throughout much of the summer meant the park saw some of its driest conditions since the 1930 Dust Bowl era, said Cam Sholly, superintendent, in a webinar sponsored by the United States Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

