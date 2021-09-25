After dry summer, ag producers likely need extra feed for winter
SHERIDAN — After a second hot, dry summer in a row, Wyoming’s cattle producers are concerned about heading into winter without enough feed. “This year has been extremely dry. Producers have had a lack of feed, a lack of stock water due to the drought, have seen reservoirs drying up, a shortage of hay and have had to buy extra hay,” Linda Benzel with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Sheridan and Johnson counties said this week.www.thesheridanpress.com
Comments / 0