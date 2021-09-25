CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

After dry summer, ag producers likely need extra feed for winter

By Carrie Haderlie
Sheridan Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — After a second hot, dry summer in a row, Wyoming’s cattle producers are concerned about heading into winter without enough feed. “This year has been extremely dry. Producers have had a lack of feed, a lack of stock water due to the drought, have seen reservoirs drying up, a shortage of hay and have had to buy extra hay,” Linda Benzel with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Sheridan and Johnson counties said this week.

www.thesheridanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Alger County farms facing impact of a mostly dry summer

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - At Rock River Farm in Chatham, a normal summer in terms of rain is around 18 to 18.5 inches for its perennial and annual flowers. This year, though, the area got around three inches less. Owner Rowan Bunce says the annuals needed more watering, while the...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Ranchers face difficult choices after brutally hot, dry summer

Prolonged drought conditions, intensified by record-breaking heat, have prompted Wyoming cattle ranchers to either buy supplemental feed at higher-than-normal prices or cull their herds. “Let’s face it, we just had four months of August [climate conditions] and we’re not even out of September yet,” said House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette,...
Sheridan Press

Tree nursery on Decker Road poised to meet Sheridan's needs

SHERIDAN — “What kind of tree are you?”. J.R. Rose asks this question without a hint of irony, and after a quick trip around what will become known as The Tree Farm, it’s easy to understand why. There’s something for everybody here — even those who don’t know aspens from elms.
SHERIDAN, WY
susqcoindy.com

Farm Bureau tour showcases local ag producers

Local farmers had an opportunity last week to share details about their varying operations and talk to elected officials about the unique challenges they face. Three farms were highlighted on Aug. 24 during a Legislative Farm Tour coordinated and sponsored by the Susquehanna County Farm Bureau (SCFB). Nearly 30 local ag producers participated in the day’s event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Sheridan, WY
Industry
Sheridan, WY
Business
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
Local
Wyoming Industry
Minneapolis Star Tribune

After dry summer, Minnesota's harvest is underway and yields already differ

The cobs are small and the stalks are short and limp across much of Dave Marquardt's Waverly, Minn.-area cornfields as harvest gets underway, starved by meager rainfall through much of prime growing season. Just 40 miles to the southwest, the cornstalks tower over Ryan Mackenthun's head at his farm near...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

A searing summer for North Dakota’s producers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first day of fall is Wednesday, rounding out a summer of blistering heat. The intense summer temperatures have impacted farmers and producers at all levels, even those who use irrigation. Sue Balcom of Root Sellers Farm brings produce to the Bismarck Farmers Market several times...
BISMARCK, ND
pilot.com

Summer Ends With Winter Squash

Once again, Mother Nature got it right: a harvest that comes pre-packaged needs no refrigeration, over-winters, yields ready-to-plant seeds, doubles as décor and, long ago, was sturdy enough to weaponize against invading tribes. This would be winter squash, nicknamed the turtle veg after its hard rind. When butternuts and acorns...
AGRICULTURE
willmarradio.com

Walz to announce drought relief package for ag producers

(Hastings MN-) At 10 this morning Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Commissioner Thom Petersen will visit a farm in Dakota County to announce a drought relief package to support Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by severe drought conditions during the 2021 growing season. The latest...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
bloomberglaw.com

Forest Service Must Review Wyoming Winter Elk Feeding Permit

Feeding risks spread of chronic wasting disease, lawsuit said. Permit to remain in place pending agency decision, court rules. The U.S. Forest Service must complete further review of its permit allowing Wyoming to feed elk during the winter in Bridger-Teton National Forest, a federal court in the state ruled in a win for conservation groups.
WYOMING STATE
westerniowatoday.com

Creep Feeding Needs at Adair Feed and Grain

(Sponsored) Adair Feed and Grain is where Cattle producers in Southwest Iowa go for their creep feeding needs. As a dealer of Purina Mills products, Adair Feed and Grain has the products to get your calves to gain as much weight as their genetic potential allows. For the best weight...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dry summer emphasizes threat of climate change to Yellowstone National Park

In June, some areas of Yellowstone National Park received less than one quarter the amount of precipitation compared to the 30-year average. The lack of rain in June and throughout much of the summer meant the park saw some of its driest conditions since the 1930 Dust Bowl era, said Cam Sholly, superintendent, in a webinar sponsored by the United States Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites.
ENVIRONMENT
Sheridan Press

Hunters need to keep fire danger in mind this hunting season

SHERIDAN — Traditionally, fire season and hunting season rarely intersect. One is defined by the hot dryness of the summer, while the other is known for a crisp autumn chill. Never the twain shall meet — until this year. As many hunters venture into the Bighorn National Forest this month,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Drying#Livestock Feed#Dry Summer#Cattle#Ag#Eo
Sheridan Press

Wyoming loggers fear extinction as federal forest policy evolves

HULETT — The Pearson family is as much of a fixture in this corner of Crook County as Devils Tower. Wade Pearson’s ancestor, John Pearson, was among the region’s earliest white settlers when he arrived in the late-19th century, and the family ranch has stood for five generations. Wade Pearson...
WYOMING STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Ag producers invited to attend conservation meeting

In a bid to increase buy-in to a voluntary conservation program in order to avoid more state regulations on agricultural producers farming on protected land, the Walla Walla County Conservation District will be meeting with growers 7 p.m. Oct. 5. By law, county officials are required to protect important environmental...
kiow.com

Winter Bird Feeding Program Scheduled

Bird feeding can be a fun, relaxing, and even educational way to spend those cold, winter days! With just a little know-how, and a few feeders, you can attract countless birds such as woodpeckers, cardinals, blue jays, and nuthatches to your yard. And, while you’re helping them out, you can enjoy their antics from the warmth of your own house!
FOREST CITY, IA
MySanAntonio

Farmers Need an ROI for Precision-Ag Adoption to Grow

AgTech. Precision ag. Farm tech. Call it what you want, but we need more of it if we’re going to meet the challenge of feeding nearly 10 billion people by 2050. Unfortunately, a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows we still have a way to go in terms of precision-agriculture adoption on our farms.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sheridan Press

Column: Closing out summer activities, prepping for fall

I have been taking in the leaves on the trees turning color and coffee shops adding their pumpkin spice lattes back on their menus. For Downtown Sheridan Association, fall means our event season is over for the year. DSA had three successful Third Thursdays this summer and hope to add...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Press

Column: Conserve land, they ain’t making more of it

“Buy land. They ain't making any more of the stuff.”. You’re likely familiar with these two quotes, which express the same sentiment. The former is attributed to Mark Twain; the latter to Will Rogers. Neither were ever uttered by either, according to Ralph Keyes in his book "The Quote Verifier."
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Press

State says tribes not eligible for Business Council money

RIVERTON — Wyoming’s Attorney General says local tribal entities are not eligible for grants and loans through the Wyoming Business Council Business Ready Community Program, WBC staff told the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations last month. The news was surprising to Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, who was...
RIVERTON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy