CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Jacksonville State rifle team capped off the opening weekend of the season with a dominating performance over the women's team of The Citadel. After recording a 4652 on Saturday against The Citadel, the Gamecocks were 16 shots better than Saturday's mark as they turned in a 4668 on Sunday. The Citadel finished with a 4396 on the day. JSU was once again solid in air rifle with a team score of 2357 in that portion of the match, while adding a 2311 in smallbore.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO