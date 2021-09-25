CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

English Dub Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “The Magic Coconut”; “The Terminator”

By Jesse Bereta
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Zarbi and Benjamin are enjoying a well-deserved vacation. While living the resort life, they are treated to a one-of-a-kind magic show. Unfortunately, the impressive exhibition ends with Zarbi switching minds with a small lap dog. Worst of all, the powerful coconut that made this trick possible is broken. Now, Benjamin and the K9 Zarbi must search out a replacement from a cursed underground island.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Fena – Pirate Princess “The Burning Sea”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Abel reveals he loved Fena’s mother Helena and is confused why she sent Fena away. Imbittered by Abel’s betrayal, O’Malley turns her ship on the Blue Giant, only to have it easily destroy her along with her ship and crew. This triggers a flashback for Fena, as she realizes it was Abel and his forces that attacked the ship Yukimaru sent her away from when they were kids. Yukimaru also witnesses O’Malley’s ship’s destruction and realizes that Fena is no longer on their ship, so he goes to the Blue Giant to save her. He fends off some guards but is mortally wounded by Abel, only to be rescued himself by the rest of the crew of the Bonito, who have all decided to help rescue Fena.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!!”The Teddy Bear”

This episode gets to the root of Ai’s hatred for men when a traumatic experience in Ai’s past leads to her cold disposition, her decision to join JPX, and her fall from grace…. Our Take. Normally we don’t get the obligatory flashback in an anime until a much later episode,...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Honor at Magic High School Episodes 3 & 4

Honoka and Shizuku encounter an unexpected problem during freshman rush week when the older students try to recruit the best freshmen for specific school clubs…. After a shocking twist where freshmen’s admission test scores are leaked. Honoka, Shizuku, and Eimi pursue the guilty culprits by themselves without informing Miyuki to ensure that things don’t go out of control. However, two of them may get kidnapped before they can out the truth behind the attacks…
EDUCATION
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “Crazy Death March”

Shia is determined to continue being a loyal corporate soldier, despite Kinji’s best efforts. However, the company, and the dungeon it manages, seem to have a much more complex plan for her…. Our Take. For the first subplot, It felt like quite an undertaking for Kinji to come up with...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
bubbleblabber.com

Review: 9 Years to Neptune “Feast or Famine”

Due to the gross incompetence of their conspiracy theorist Janitor named “RJ”, the crew of a 9-year trip to the planet Neptune is completely without a food supply and their only hope is to seek out a French robot that could potentially help them…. Our Take. In one of the...
ANIME
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The World Ends with You The Animation “The Reapers’ Game”

Based on the hit Nintendo DS game from Square Enix, The story follows a boy named Neku Sakuraba who awakens in the bustling city of Shibuya. Later, Neku finds himself holding two black pins that enable him to read the minds of people around him. However, these pins also give him the ability to see hostile creatures known as the “Noise,” which are capable of “erasing” people from existence.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Long, Hot Summer”

The Maman crew are tasked with shooting a summer preview video. The only problem is it’s the middle of winter. No problem for someone tough like Uramichi! Iketeru catches a cold from it, however, making the crew have to pick up the slack. Something must be going around because Kumatani gets sick as well and everyone seems to have a reason to think it’s their fault.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Sad Man’s Parade”

Twice breaks free of his trauma and uses his powers to their fullest. It’s not just heroes that have ultimate moves anymore! He does his best to rescue everyone but everything looks like it will come down to a showdown between Re-Destro and Shigaraki. Our Take:. This episode was really...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Show#Coconut#Dub#The Terminator#English
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “When People Want Peace, What Does God Want?”

Granedger hosts a signing ceremony to become an independent nation. As the world’s powers gather on the ship, Arrow and Shu visit Rekka for some awkward diplomacy…. Lots of events occur within this episode. From signing the peace treaty to the Lingalind by making everyone attended the Granedger United ceremony, to Shu messing around with revengeful Ren who clearly still has a lot of anger problems. She really has a hard time controlling her emotions. To the ex-prime minister Tae pulling up with his own dreadnought.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Plagiarist”

Overview: The matches continue as Akira (Robbie Daymond), Yuri (Laura Stahl) and Madoka (Billy Kametz) finish their battles against their opponents with Shiroyanagi learning the true nature of his ability. Our Take: Picking up from where the last episode left off, Madoka and Saeko finally conclude their battle. The cliffhanger...
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Magical Beasts Attack”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Six Fingers begin their plan to destroy Walter Park with magical beasts and releasing all the prisoners to find Kirio. The students with Kalego try fighting off one of the beasts but find their powers don’t do much. Meanwhile, Iruma and his group find themselves trapped from the attack, with Iruma starting to feel an emotion he rarely feels: anger.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Star Wars: Visions Season One

The famous space opera franchise has been quite successful on the family-friendly streaming service regarding the television industry, especially the animation department. Its recent show, The Bad Batch, marked another hit for the brand and Disney+, in general. Now, they’re taking on a different type of animated show that envisions the universe through a new pair of eyes. If you think the anthology stories in Marvel’s What If were that captivating, then you haven’t seen what Star Wars has cooked up.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “The Devil-Binding Ritual”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Noelle and the rest who fought in the Heart Kingdom awaken in an area populated by reincarnated elves from the Eye of the Midnight Sun, among them Patry, as well as the half-elf descendants of Licht and Tetia (who were THEY having kids with if there were no elves before now?). After a test of their resolve, Patry offers to teach them Ultimate Magic. Back in the Clover Kingdom, Nacht meets the rest of the Black Bulls for the first time and tells them that if they want to be part of the plan to get Yami back, they’ll need to get much stronger in two days. Nacht then takes Asta to his abandoned house where he starts Asta on the Devil-Binding Ritual, summoning Asta’s devil Liebe and forcing the two to fight so that Asta can properly control Liebe’s power, although he reminds Liebe of a strange woman from his past.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Great North “Brace/Off Adventure”

Judy embarks on a journey after getting some unexpected news from the dentist. The Animation Domination musical continues as FOX’s latest animated sitcom kicks off its second season with songs about braces. The show, which premiered back in January, has made a solid impression on its audience with its Bob’s Burgers-like style and humorous stories. Now, it’s attempting to see if these elements could work again in its sophomore season. I’ve only seen a couple of episodes of The Great North, and I liked them well enough to give its second season a shot.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “The Children’s Dreams”

Fushi in a rough intense battle just barely manages to take down the Nokkers. Later, he opens up to the others, and they discuss their dreams and pasts…. We finally get the long-awaited backstory of Tonari the weaver girl whose dream in her youth was to surprise her dad, and at the age of 7, it looks as if her family’s got it all together. But to quote the Joker, “All it takes is one bad day”. Lucky for Tonari, she met some other kids that were in the same position as her, so they started hanging out together and they all have dreams that they want to do once they successfully escape out of Jananda.
COMBAT SPORTS
Collider

Jordan Fisher on ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and the Challenges of Dubbing Japanese Anime in English

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jordan Fisher about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Elder. During the interview, Fisher talked about what he was told about his episode and character before signing on, what people would be surprised to learn about the voice recording process, how even though you are matching the Japanese dub you have freedom with your delivery, and more. In addition, he talked about how he keeps his voice fresh and working when he’s performing on Broadway.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Eleven Arts To Premiere Gintama: THE Very FINAL English Dub At NYCC 2021

Eleven Arts has announced November 21st and 22nd theatrical premiere dates for the English-dubbed adaptation of Gintama: The Very Final, but attendees at New York Comic-Con 2021 will be able to see the film on October 9th. It adapts the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements, but the film acts as a conclusion to the anime series storyline. It was directed by the director from the anime series Chizuru Miyawaki and based on a story by Hideaki Sorachi, Gin Tama’s original author. The English dub cast is as follows:
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Questions”

The party has been disrupted by Charlatan’s curse-bearers and only Vanitas can help them. Together, he and Noe try to assist where they can, but for one little girl, they arrive too late and find her having already destroyed her mother and about to turn on her little sister. She begs for death, a wish that Vanitas grants. This causes a rift with Noe, who questions what exactly Vanitas means when he says he wants to bring salvation to the vampires.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy