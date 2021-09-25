English Dub Review: The Bizarre Stories of Professor Zarbi “The Magic Coconut”; “The Terminator”
Professor Zarbi and Benjamin are enjoying a well-deserved vacation. While living the resort life, they are treated to a one-of-a-kind magic show. Unfortunately, the impressive exhibition ends with Zarbi switching minds with a small lap dog. Worst of all, the powerful coconut that made this trick possible is broken. Now, Benjamin and the K9 Zarbi must search out a replacement from a cursed underground island.www.bubbleblabber.com
