Turn the Towns Teal campaign battles ovarian cancer in Roselle

ROSELLE, NJ — September was recognized as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at Roselle’s Borough Council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with a Turn the Towns Teal campaign. Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cause of cancer deaths among women, according to the American Cancer Society, with about half of the women diagnosed being 63 or older. Although rare in women younger than 40, ovarian cancer is growing more common in women ages 41 to 60.