Public Health

Midday COVID Surge Update

ABC 4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors at IHC give an update on the hospital situation and to get vaccinated ahead of flu season. The IUP Panel on vaccines, political decorum and how the legislature will address President Biden's mandate. How the state legislature is addressing suicide in Utah. Utah approaching 3,000 COVID-19 deaths. IN FOCUS...

TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ijpr.org

Leveling, But Still A Surge: COVID Q&A

New cases of COVID-19 dropped from their mid-August peak in Jackson County, but they remain far above the levels of even last November, the previous peak of the pandemic. So there's a lot of ground left to cover, many people to treat, and thousands of people without vaccines. Dr. Jim...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
tpr.org

Delta And Disinformation: The COVID Surge We Chose

Medical disinformation has contributed to the deaths of countless people during this pandemic. People armed with disinformation delivered by internet algorithms unwittingly amplify these falsehoods to friends and family, on social media and at school board meetings, causing deep divisions in communities and impacting public health policies designed to contain and even end the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wypr.org

Pediatric COVID Cases Surge

COVID infections have risen exponentially among children since July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And children under 12 are still not eligible for a COVID vaccine. Dr. Bradley Schlaggar is a pediatric neurologist and the head of Kennedy Krieger Institute. Even if youngsters were not especially vulnerable early...
KIDS
nbc15.com

Hospitalizations rising in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hospitals across Wisconsin continue to navigate changes as COVID-19 cases surge. Most hospitals in the state are seeing a rise in patients for both COVID and non-COVID related reasons. According to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were nearly 1,100 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin as of Monday. More than 300 of them are reportedly in intensive care. That’s the highest number since the beginning of the year.
WISCONSIN STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Doctor warns of another surge of Covid-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO - Case numbers for Covid-19 are heading in the right direction in Bexar County. However, hospitalizations remain high and the hospital stress level remains severe. As we enter the Fall season and experience cooler temperatures, local health experts say now is not the time to let your guard down. Some see signs of a surge in cases as the weather turns cooler.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

As COVID-19 cases surge in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare to provide update

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare, Utah’s largest hospital system, will be providing an update on the fight against COVID-19. That update will be at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, and will be streamed live on the FOX 13 Facebook page. Utah has seen a recent rise in Covid related deaths,...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

Covid surge appears to be declining

As Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations are dropping nationwide, as employers and cities adopt widespread vaccine mandates. More promising news on the horizon as Merck unveils a new antiviral pill that could reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 50%. Oct. 2, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 4

Man on ventilator for over a month, wife urges Utahns to get vaccinated

Northern Utah (ABC4) – The ICU at Davis Hospital and Medical Center is being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. One family is encouraging others to get vaccinated after calling that ICU home for the last month. “I wish more than anything in the world, I wish I would have gotten vaccinated,”...
UTAH STATE
EatThis

These 6 States Predicted to Have Next COVID Surge

As summer transitions into fall, the shape of the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting as well. Some hotspots that raged all summer (Florida, Texas and many Southern states) are on the relative decline, while cases are rising in other regions. In these six states, a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations indicate they're part of the next COVID surge. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 4

Over 510K Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 as October starts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,715 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 1. A total of 510,209 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 94 cases in children ages 11-13, and 96 cases in children ages 14-17.
UTAH STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH

