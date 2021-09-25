CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Seth Rollins issues ultimatum to Edge, Edge responds

Pro Wrestling Torch
 9 days ago

Seth Rollins issued a harsh ultimatum to Edge on Friday's episode of WWE Smackdown. In a backstage interview, Rollins revealed that he had not heard from Edge since issuing a challenge to him last week on the show. Rollins said that he was tired of waiting and then gave Edge the series of demands. Rollins told Edge that he must appear on Smackdown next week and tell the world that he wasn't Edge-lite. In addition, Rollins said that Edge must say that he is superior to him in every way, and that Rollins was the reason that Edge's career was finished. Rollins said that if Edge didn't comply, he would beat those words out of him in front of his family. Edge responded to Rollins on social media and said he would be at Smackdown next week to address Rollins.

