CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

VIP AUDIO 9/24 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Extreme Rules 2021 (46 min)

By Guest Editorials
Pro Wrestling Torch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Extreme Rules 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Roman Reigns vs. The Demon for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Damian Priest for the WWE United States Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Carmella, and more. Enjoy!

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Carmella
Person
Jeff Hardy
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Defeats Alexa Bliss, Destroys Lilly at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

Charlotte Flair got by Alexa Bliss’ at WWE Extreme Rules, and then added insult to injury by destroying Lilly. Flair defeated Bliss at the PPV to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, grabbing throwing off the turnbuckle and throwing it at the challenger which allowed Flair to hit a big boot and then Natural Selection for the pin.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (9/26): WWE Extreme Rules Review, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks Returns

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Seth Rollins recalls being mad at Vince McMahon after 2019 Hell in a Cell Match. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED™​,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Wwe Smackdown#Ppv#Television#Combat
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Posts Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Extreme Rules PPV

On Sunday night Alexa Bliss challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and when it was all said and done it was Charlotte who walked out with the title. After the match Charlotte Flair turned her attention to Lilly, and she destroyed the doll...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Big E defending against Lashley, Priest vs. Sheamus for U.S. Title, Extreme Rules fallout including Charlotte-Alexa Bliss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Tonight after the show, join me live with guest co-host Robert Vallejos from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/27: Extreme Rules Fallout, Big E vs. Lashley for WWE Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeated new WWE Champion...
MLB
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/28 NXT ON USA REPORT: Lindberg’s Report on Gonzalez vs. Monet for NXT Womens Championship, Lash Legend Debut, Strong vs. Waller, B-Fab vs. Lopez, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Kevin Cattani to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515)...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/27 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Fatal four-way main event, Brian Johnson vs. P.J. Black, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #523) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes us to the episode. The main event has a four corners survival between Brody King, Jay Lethal, Kenny King, and Shane Taylor. The opening match is mentor vs protégé featuring PJ Black vs Brian Johnson in a Pure rules match.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of Miro vs. Guevera for the TNT Title, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, Moxley & Kingston & Darby vs. Bear Country, Punk on commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the show, join PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn live with guest cohost Joel Dehnel to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (347) 215-8558. •EMAIL...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Considering Stipulation For United States Title Match At Extreme Rules

Damian Priest will defend the United States Title against Sheamus at WWE Extreme Rules. There could be a change as if Jeff Hardy beats Sheamus tonight on RAW then he would be added to the match. Pwinsider.com reported that there was a pitch last week within WWE of making this...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/21)

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode will air with follow-ups to last week’s big reset episode. Only one match has been announced and that’s Kushida defending the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Roderick Strong. New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is expected to appear tonight, as is Bron Breakker and some of the newer...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy