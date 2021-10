PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot on a front porch. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 9:42 p.m. The department said the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police took him to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made at this time. This is the second shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday night; police said two men died and another was injured after a shooting inside a North 12th Street deli. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO