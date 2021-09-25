CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 154: Stanton and Cole lead Yanks to biggest win of year so far

By Rohan Arcot
viewsfrom314ft.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat might be the best Yankees-Red Sox win probability graph I’ve seen. In the most important series of the year, the Yankees showed up to take game one with a commanding 8-3 victory behind a huge game from Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole. He said pressure is a privilege, and he came through tonight with that pressure. The Yankees have won 4 in a row and are now just a game back of the Sox for the first Wild Card spot. To the takeaways:

