Game 154: Stanton and Cole lead Yanks to biggest win of year so far

As far as regular season games go, the Yankees’ next series is about as do-or-die as you can get. Going into the last week of the season, the Yankees are sitting in position for the first wild card spot, a single game up on the Red Sox. After sweeping the Red Sox at Fenway to reclaim the top wild card position, the Yankees have to be riding high, but this upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays may be even more important – the Jays are nipping the heels of both Boston and New York, just two games behind the Yankees and one behind the Sox, and the Yankees will be tasked with this formidable squad while the Red Sox take on the 50-106 Baltimore Orioles.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO