NFL

Gimme Him: Alvin Kamara would transform Patriots offense

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
As the New England Patriots get set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which player on the opposing team would look great in a New England uniform? This week, running back Alvin Kamara is the choice for our weekly series, “Gimme Him,” where we imagine stealing an opponent’s star player for New England.

Anyone that watches the NFL knows that Kamara is one of the most versatile and explosive running backs in the game. He has been a workhorse for the New Orleans Saints, recording 932 yards and 16 touchdowns just last year. He also recorded 83 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns last season through the air.

He can take over games with his mixture of speed and power running. In addition to that, his solid hands and ability to run after the catch make him as equally dangerous in the passing game. New England has solid options in the backfield. Damien Harris has proved he can be the lead back for the Patriots. Over the years and even this season, James White has shown he can be a dependable receiving back for New England.

However, neither Harris nor White possess the dangerous combination of both running power and catching ability that Kamara does. His 9.1 yards per reception put him second among active running backs in 2020. On the ground, his 58 first downs put him eighth in the NFL in that category. His dual-threat ability would be an asset to quarterback Mac Jones, who could pass him the ball quickly and let him go to work.

Additionally, Jones could hand the ball off to Kamara and have confidence that the running back would be able to put him in manageable situations following first down. It would be the best of both worlds for a New England offense that has the potential to record big plays. Kamara would help out a rookie quarterback, and continue to dominate on his own.

Although the running back has gotten off to a slow start this year, I would be willing to bet he is going to heat up as the season goes on. His consistency over the years, and statistics speak for themselves.

One can dream, but Alvin Kamara to the Patriots would be quite fun.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

