Staff Predictions: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Here’s everything you need to know for today’s game, including the HawgBeat staff predictions…. Do I feel especially confident in picking Arkansas to win this game by two scores? Not exactly. However, I’ve always felt that when the losing streak to the Aggies ended, it’d be in convincing fashion. Perhaps I’m overreacting to the 3-0 start, but the way Arkansas beat Texas and handled Georgia Southern makes me think I greatly underestimated this team.