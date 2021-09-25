How to Watch Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders head back to Allegiant Stadium to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 action.

With the Las Vegas Raiders off to a 2-0 start, they head back to Allegiant Stadium to host the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PST/4:05 PM EST

CBS is the host of Sunday's game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry the game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday's game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Sunday’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter