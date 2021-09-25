CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 3’s Toughest Start/Sit Decisions: Daniel Jones, Ty’Son Williams, Rondale Moore (2021 Fantasy Football)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week fantasy football owners are confronted with difficult lineup questions. Who should you start, and who should you sit? That’s what many are left asking, often with little help. It’s good you landed here, as we can help each week using our Who Should I Start tool. Simply type in several players that you are deciding between per position or for your flex and we will let you know who the experts would start and who they would sit.

Related
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tony Pollard, Rondale Moore, Alexander Mattison (2021)

That beautiful, unblemished fantasy football roster didn’t last long. It was only a matter of time before injuries contaminated your team. A brutal Week 2 saw many relevant players leave with ailments that could alter the fantasy landscape. Read Skyler Carlin’s recap of Sunday’s most significant injuries to determine which players need monitoring throughout the week.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Matthew Stafford, Miles Sanders, Antonio Brown (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 finally brought the onslaught of big-name injuries many fantasy footballers have been waiting for. For weeks, we’ve been trying to convince you to roster those valuable backup running backs and those of you who listened finally struck gold. Alexander Mattison was the RB7 in half-PPR for Week 3, and Chuba Hubbard was likely the top waiver wire add in your league. Both have been featured in the stash section of our articles, as have popular names like Tony Pollard and Sony Michel. (Plus, as a bonus, we told you to stream Peyton Barber and Zack Moss). It’s not too late to get in early on some other valuable players, though!
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 3: Daniel Jones and Derek Carr primed for solid weeks

After two weeks of NFL games in the bag, fantasy football managers are starting to feel that they have a solid idea of who to start and who to sit heading into Week 3. But is that accurate, or are we jumping to conclusions after only two games? With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 3 of fantasy football.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Week 3 Quarterbacks

Off to a great start in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford gets a bigger test Sunday against the Buccaneers. Justin Fields gets his first start. Ryan Tannehill tries to find his groove the way surprising Daniel Jones did last week. Lots of storylines and lineup choices ahead. The good news is,...
NFL
New York Post

Fantasy football: Buy into Rondale Moore, K.J. Osborn after fast starts

While Week 1 of the NFL season is all about the pomp and circumstance, Week 2 is all about the education. At least it should be for fantasy football managers. Having a full preseason and proper training camp gave us some insight as to what we can expect from each team, but until the players step onto the field and actually play a game, we have to rely on our intuition more than hard data.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football streaming pickups for Week 3: Rondale Moore, Teddy Bridgewater and more

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN Fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineup.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy fallout: Rondale Moore will be the fantasy surprise of the season

Nobody has a more stacked lineup of fantasy analysts and NFL team reporters than ESPN. It's the rare "backfield by committee" that is actually a good thing for fantasy football managers. Every Tuesday, Mike Triplett will ask our NFL Nation reporters a series of burning questions about the weekend's biggest...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nyg#Kenyan#Tb#Wr#Soundcloud
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3 picks: Top players to add include Cordarrelle Patterson, Rondale Moore

Some surprising players have popped up as significant Fantasy producers in the first two weeks of the Fantasy football season and are now firmly on the radar as free agent adds. Minnesota wide receiver K.J. Osborn caught a 64-yard TD pass against Arizona. He also had seven receptions in the Vikings' season opener. Derek Carr, meanwhile, has passed for 817 yards in his first two games, including 382 against the Steelers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Players to start and sit, sleepers and busts, and Week 3 injuries

OK, so you know you can trust Ty'Son Williams this week -- we went over that in last night's newsletter. Who else can you trust?. That's the question Dave Richard is setting out to ask in his Starts and Sits, Sleepers and Busts piece, as he goes through every game on the schedule trying to help you figure out who should be in your lineup. We answered some more big questions in our Week 3 roundtable survey, about our favorite players to stash, our early regression candidates, and more, so you should check that out, too.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 3 Fantasy Sleepers: Rondale Moore, Quintez Cephus among players on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble

We're on to Week 3, and injuries and unexpected twists (like Brandon Aiyuk) are already causing us to reach deep into our bag of fantasy sleepers to create optimal lineups for our matchups. This week, Rondale Moore and Quintez Cephus are among the top sleepers who could be in line for bigger days than we usually expect, but they're not the only guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble who could come through this week.
NFL
