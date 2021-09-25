Orange recognizes 58th anniversary of church bombing in Alabama
ORANGE, NJ — On Sept. 15, Orange recognized the 58th anniversary of the 1963 terrorist attack that killed four innocent young girls attending church. That morning, a bomb exploded in the basement of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. Prior to the bombing, the church had been used by Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph David Abernathy Sr. and Frederick Lee Shuttlesworth for civil rights organizing activities.essexnewsdaily.com
Comments / 0