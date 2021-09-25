CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge family to be featured on home-makeover show

Cover picture for the articleGLEN RIDGE, NJ — Siblings Zoe and Alex LeRoy are no longer sharing a room at their home in Glen Ridge. Their family will be featured on the Sept. 25 episode of NBC’s “George to the Rescue,” a home-renovation series that features families facing challenges. Eight-year-old Zoe, a student at Ridgewood Avenue School, has been going through cancer treatment and watched the show while she wasn’t feeling well, so her parents decided to write to the producers and apply to be in an episode. They were chosen, and host George Oliphant and his team turned the family’s attic into a bedroom for Zoe and redid the room that she and her older brother, Alex, 10, were sharing.

