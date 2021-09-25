Report Calls Venezuela’s Justice System Tool of Government Repression

Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition held more talks in Mexico City on Monday after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until Saturday. Talks began Sunday.The leader of the government’s delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks. The previous round of meetings occurred Sept. 3-6 in Mexico s capital.The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government. The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.

