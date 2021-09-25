CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Calls Venezuela’s Justice System Tool of Government Repression

By Lisa Schlein
Voice of America
 8 days ago

GENEVA — A United Nations investigation has found the Venezuelan justice system complicit in propping up President Nicolas Maduro’s repressive rule. The allegation comes in a report by the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Venezuela that has been submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council. As in the past, the...

