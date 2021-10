It’s me again. I wrote you back in August about Critical Race Theory and its nonexistence in Arkansas schools. You reached out after that and said you’d like to take me up on my invitation to come to Ozark, tour the public school and visit our ranch. You said you’d look for some dates that would work for you and get back with me. I’m eager to see what those dates are. I know you have been very busy with your tour around Arkansas, and can only imagine how difficult it is to juggle everything you have going on in your life. The invitation remains open.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO