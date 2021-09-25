Local nonprofit Be Like Brit says they have extra security at Haiti facility

While the country of Haiti is in turmoil, the staff of Be Like Brit says they remain determined in their mission to bring a better life to the children there. Violence and lack of political stability are plaguing the country whose president was assassinated back in July. Haiti is still dealing with damage from another earthquake, as well as a tropical storm. Be Like Brit, who runs an orphanage in Haiti, says that, while they have increased security to keep their children and staff safe, largely their operations have been largely unaffected.