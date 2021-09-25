CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgton Jenkins' Availability Could Be the Deciding Factor Against the Niners

By Mitch Widmeier
zonecoverage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers’ offensive line performed phenomenally against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. It’s a group led by Elgton Jenkins while David Bakhtiari starts the season on injured reserve. Now Jenkins is questionable after suffering an ankle injury against the Lions, meaning things will drastically change if Jenkins misses Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. His availability could be the deciding factor.

zonecoverage.com

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
