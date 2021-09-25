Elgton Jenkins' Availability Could Be the Deciding Factor Against the Niners

Facing fourth-and-one from the San Francisco 49ers’ three-yard line early in the second quarter, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur tried to stay aggressive by leaving the offense on the field. However, poor execution on the play call left the Packers empty-handed, and that play seemed to linger in LaFleur’s head. Still, the Packers escaped what could have been an excruciating week thanks to the heroics of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Mason Crosby on the game’s final drive.

