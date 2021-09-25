City proposals for more housing density in single-family areas change with Buckhead input

The City’s controversial proposals to increase housing density in some single-family areas continue to morph with significant Buckhead influence. The next big steps include a Sept. 27 City Council committee hearing on the latest draft Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) and October votes by the Neighborhood Planning Units on several zoning changes, including the allowance of more accessory dwelling units. Meanwhile, the City has just delayed an NPU vote, also previously slated for October, on another zoning paper that would permit small apartment buildings within a half-mile of transit stations.