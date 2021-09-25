CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Ahead Of Week 3 Matchup with Steelers

By Jarrett Bailey
steelersnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, three Bengals starters are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Second year wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice on Friday, and missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. The Steelers shorthanded secondary was picked apart by multiple Raiders receivers in Week 2. While they will have Joe Haden back in the lineup, they will also benefit from not having to contain Higgins. Even if he does play, he’ll likely be limited.

