The recipes is great for a lot of reasons, it’s gluten free, it’s cheap and fairly healthy! Here’s what you’ll need!. So I would start making your tuna salad! First cut up the celery, mix it in with the drained tuna, and mayo and mustard to your liking. Once down with that, put some spring mix down on the rice cake first, then add your tuna salad! Top it off with a few slices of tomato and you’re good to go!

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO