Indiana State

Class of 2022 five-star IU commit Jalen Hood-Schifino will attend Hoosier Hysteria

By Tyler Tachman
insidethehall.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana commit Jalen Hood-Schifino will be attending Hoosier Hysteria next Saturday, his mother Angel Schifino told Inside the Hall’s Tyler Tachman. Hood-Schifino became Indiana’s latest pledge in the 2022 class last month when he chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee. He joined CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks in Mike Woodson’s 2022 class, which currently ranks 7th in the nation per 247Sports.

