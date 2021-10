In a recent interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval once again confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet has spent some of the coronavirus downtime compiling ideas for its next album. "We put together some stuff during the shutdown and all that stuff, but we're a band that likes to jam," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We need to be in the same room together, looking at each other in the face and just vibing out, not just 'Hey, send me a guitar track. Send me drums and bass.' That's cool, and you can do it, and 99 percent of the bands do it these days, but we need to be in the same room together and write some tunes."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO