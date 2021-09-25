Switzerland to Impose Anti-Money Laundering Rules on Crypto Providers: Report

One of the largest Bitcoin pools – Huobi Pool – has moved over $4 billion in BTC from miners following the recent Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrencies. After China recently banned all crypto-related activities in the country, crypto exchange Huobi Global had to limit mainland Chinese citizens from registering on the platform. As a consequence, the Huobi pool – the eighth biggest BTC pool- is now moving a massive amount out of their funds, possibly to cover the client withdrawal needs on the exchange.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO