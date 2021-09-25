CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland to Impose Anti-Money Laundering Rules on Crypto Providers: Report

Cover picture for the articleFINMA requires all cryptocurrency providers to step up their game and monitor whether criminals use digital assets in illicit transactions. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority – FINMA – would reportedly require local digital asset providers to take additional steps in preventing criminals from employing cryptocurrencies. The watchdog would also turn its sight towards bitcoin ATMs as it believes that drug dealers often use these machines.

