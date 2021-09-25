CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smothered Pork Chops

By LC Editors
leitesculinaria.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Smothered pork chops take juicy chops and cover them in Creole seasoning and then simmer them in a caramelized onion and cream sauce, with garlic, butter, and chicken broth. Presenting–your new favorite way to eat pork chops. Adapted from...

leitesculinaria.com

Comments / 11

Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
thesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER POTATO SOUP

This hamburger potato soup can be made on top of the stove or in the crock pot. It is a recipe my family loves and the spinach and cheese just makes this dish. Make this on a cold day or make it anytime with some of my Southern cornbread hoecakes for a warm comfort food meal. This soup is very versatile as you can add whatever you have on hand and make it your own. Green beans, okra and celery could also be added to this great soup. It keeps well for several days and the recipe could actually be cut in half or doubled. I have not tried freezing this soup but see no reason why it could not be frozen.
thesouthernladycooks.com

CABBAGE FIESTA SOUP

Cabbage fiesta soup can be made in the crock pot or on top of the stove. This cabbage fiesta soup is great comfort food and a delicious soup. This soup is wonderful with the bread in the photo. (See link below for bread recipe) or make some cornbread muffins because they go great, too. We like this soup anytime and I make it often for my family. This soup keeps well refrigerated and is just as good for several days when reheated on the stove or in the microwave.
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
seriouseats.com

Batter-Fried Chicken

A blend of potato starch and wheat flour enhances the batter’s crispiness, inhibits gluten formation, and limits oil absorption. Dredging the chicken in a fine layer of dry potato starch prior to battering further limits oil absorption, and yields a crust that doesn’t slough off too easily. Baking powder enhances...
thepioneerwoman.com

Slow Cooker Potato Soup

This easy slow-cooker recipe turns everything you love about the baked potato experience (bacon! cheese! sour cream!) into a rustic homemade soup. Leeks add a delicate and savory onion flavor, while thyme imparts earthy freshness to an otherwise heavy, albeit cozy, dish. And this, delightfully, all happens in the slow cooker, while you're busy doing something else. The only active prep work involved is frying the bacon and partially puréeing the soup. (Leaving some chunky bits adds a hearty, comforting vibe.)
jamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
tasteofhome.com

Buttermilk Noodle Casserole

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, undrained. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add buttermilk. Stir in mushrooms, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and beef mixture; mix well.
italianchoco.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Recipe

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 1...
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
Shelbyville News

CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
Mashed

Chilled Cranberry Pineapple Marshmallow Salad Recipe

Fruit makes a delicious base for any dessert, especially one as creamy and rich as this cranberry pineapple marshmallow salad. The quick-prep recipe makes a perfect sweet treat, one that requires no cooking. The fact that this is a refrigerated no-bake dessert also means that this recipe is perfect for even the hottest days, when a fresh warm pie might not be as refreshing as chilled fruit and cream.
