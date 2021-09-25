The "Extra Yard for the Environment" Program Has Made the Chiefs' Conservation Efforts Championship-Caliber
A game day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is unmatched in sports, from the tailgating atmosphere in the parking lots to the energy inside the building's walls. It's a tradition that has spanned generations, and while providing that unparalleled experience for the thousands of fans who walk through the stadium gates, the Chiefs have also placed an emphasis on being environmentally mindful along the way.www.chiefs.com
