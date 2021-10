A new cruise ship that will begin sailing later next year will have a retractable SkyDome over the main pool area. The SkyDome will debut on P&O Cruises next new ship, Arvia. The retractable roof glass SkyDome, a first for P&O Cruises, has been designed to maximize time in the sunshine that the cruise ship will visit, commencing with a Caribbean maiden season next winter. Every aspect of Arvia has been designed to bring guests even closer to the sea, sky and shore, reflecting its name meaning ‘from the seashore’.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO