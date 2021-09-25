CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belize says dollar bond purchase offer gets robust demand

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 8 days ago

(Reuters) – Belize has received tender orders on its Sept. 13 purchase offer equal to around 84.38% of the aggregate principal amount of its outstanding dollar bonds due 2034, and it will give bondholders more time to submit orders, the government said on Friday. “The government of Belize is delighted...

q957.com

Comments / 0

q957.com

Austrian coalition overhauls tax system, sets CO2 pricing

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s governing coalition clinched a tax overhaul deal on Sunday that combines a new carbon pricing scheme with tax cuts for individuals and companies, officials said. The accord between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives and the ecological Greens includes a new system to tax carbon output not already...
INCOME TAX
#Belize City#New York City#Reuters#Central American
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
NewsBreak
Economy
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
q957.com

Brazil’s Petrobras won’t artificially control fuel prices – CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna said there was “zero” risk that the state-run Brazilian oil company would seek to artificially control fuel prices even amid growing public outrage over inflation. Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, will have to raise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
q957.com

U.S. administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 394,690,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday and distributed 478,362,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH

