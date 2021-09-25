Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s defense, big-play threats will need to shine for QB Jack Coan to beat his old team today
And so end Notre Dame’s warmups, the trailers before the feature film, the interlude at a bar before the party really begins. Sometimes warmups include a gear malfunction, the trailers all look lackluster, the scouted-only-online bar has a dampening vibe. And sometimes expected routs against Florida State, Toledo and Purdue become an overtime thriller, a one-possession win and a fourth-quarter decision.irish.nbcsports.com
