One of the most anticipated games of the fall is Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Square Enix gave us a hands-on, playable sneak peek of the game earlier this month. Their last game based on a Marvel comics property took some interesting liberties, meshing the mythos from the comics and the more-known beats from the Marvel Studios films, blending them into a unique gameplay experience that made me hunger for more time with the team of misfits as they traipse across the universe looking for trouble, or dealing with trouble finding them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO