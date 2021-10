Overview (Spoilers Below) Lois gets into hot water after running over a kid at Stewie’s daycare. As part of the settlement, the Griffin family agrees to spend time with Doug while Lois gets LASIK surgery to get her eyes fixed. After Lois’ surgery, she goes blind in both eyes which becomes absolutely depressing though it inspires her to start a vlog on Youtube. After a few days, the vlog is a hit, and Lois is making a ton of money from all of the things vloggers make money from nowadays. After only another day or two, Lois’ sight comes back, but doesn’t tell anyone until she gets a guest spot on a daytime talk show. It’s here where she’s forced to come clean after it’s obvious she’s no longer blind. After, she’s sent to Cleveland Court.

