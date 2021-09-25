September 24th Recap: Gregory Polanco homers twice as Buffalo wins
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- The IronPigs jumped out to a 4-0 lead with 2 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. All runs charged to Bowden Francis. In the 6th, Gregory Polanco cracked his 5th HR, scoring Cavan Biggio. In the 7th, Cavan Biggio stroked a two-run sac fly to tie the game. In the bottom of the 9th, Polanco hit a line drive over the right-field fence, scoring Otto Lopez and Cavan Biggio.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0