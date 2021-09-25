CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

September 24th Recap: Gregory Polanco homers twice as Buffalo wins

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- The IronPigs jumped out to a 4-0 lead with 2 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. All runs charged to Bowden Francis. In the 6th, Gregory Polanco cracked his 5th HR, scoring Cavan Biggio. In the 7th, Cavan Biggio stroked a two-run sac fly to tie the game. In the bottom of the 9th, Polanco hit a line drive over the right-field fence, scoring Otto Lopez and Cavan Biggio.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

October 1st Buffalo Recap: Buffalo wins big to improve to 7-1. YIR: Jonatan Bernal

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- The Bisons improve to 7-1 in the Final stretch portion of the season. The Herd won their 7th in a row for 78 wins in the 2021 season. Buffalo struck early and often with a run in the 1st and 3rd before erupting for 3-runs in the 4th, 5th, and 8th innings.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Pedro Acosta
Person
Jacob Waguespack
Person
Cavan Biggio
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Bisons#Join Jays#Dsl Blue Jays#Starter Bowden Francis#1hra W Keiner Leon#2r#Bb Rrb
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Michael Kay’s call of huge Giancarlo Stanton home run was woefully bad (Video)

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Twins bump Blue Jays back in wild card race, as Gurriel hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays were relieved when surging left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. escaped a freak play in the outfield without serious injury. Now they've got some hard work ahead of them to return to the postseason. Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
chatsports.com

Joey Votto homers twice, Reds rally past Pirates in 9-5 win

Joey Votto homered late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, doing so after getting most of the afternoon off. Roll that into his outing on Monday and, well, it’s apparent there’s still ample bang in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame 1B. Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of...
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Luis Severino returns, Yankees win 7-1 with three homers

The New York Yankees won the first game last night against the Texas Rangers in a close 4-3 victory. Tonight they were looking to win a second game and create a streak that would regain a wild-card berth in the AL East. Jordan Montgomery was on the mound for the Yankees and Dane Dunning for the Rangers. Montgomery got the job done, helped by three home runs. New York Yankees 7 Texas Rangers 1, as the Yankee took the series.
MLB
chatsports.com

Votto homers twice as the Reds pull off a big comeback win

In a must-win game the Cincinnati Reds got out to a horrendous start. The Pirates grabbed an early 5-0 lead, but Cincinnati went on a 9-0 run from there with Joey Votto crushing his 32nd and 33rd homers of the season along the way as the Reds pulled off the come from behind win.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankee homers win a hard fought game against the Blue Jays

With new urgency, tonight, the New York Yankees entered the last game of the Toronto Blue Jays series at Roger’s Center in Toronto with a need to win the rubber game of the series. The Yankees won the first game 7-2 but lost the second game in a 6-5 squeaker. The must-win would allow the Yankees to keep the wild card home field advantage even if the Red Sox win their game with the Orioles. The Yankees relied on Corey Kluber to get the win over the likely Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray. At the end of the night, the Yankee homers powered the way to a 6-2 win in the game.
MLB
MLB

Bailey homers twice in 3-hit performance

If there is such thing as a perfect bookend, Patrick Bailey experienced it on Wednesday. San Francisco's No. 8 prospect homered twice, including the go-ahead shot in the seventh inning, and finished with three hits as Low-A San Jose rallied past Fresno, 4-2, at Chukchansi Park. The victory gave the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy