Freeborn County, MN

Freeborn County crash sends Austin man to the hospital

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Freeborn County crash Friday night has injured a Mower County man. Derek Sullivan Wynn, 48 of Austin, was driving north on Interstate 35 when the Minnesota State Patrol says he went into the center median barrier near mile marker 11 and his vehicle rolled onto its side. The crash happened around 11:30 pm Friday and sent Wynn to Mayo Clinic Health Center in Albert Lea with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

